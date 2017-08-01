© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Sexually-Transmitted Zika Case Confirmed In Pinellas

Health News Florida | By Julio Ochoa
Published August 1, 2017 at 5:29 PM EDT
zika_mosquito_oxitec.png
Oxitec

The state's first sexually-transmitted case of Zika virus in 2017 has been confirmed in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Health said the virus was transmitted by an individual who had recently returned from Cuba.

The person was ill and tested positive for Zika. The person's partner, who had not traveled, also tested positive.

Mosquito control is responding to the neighborhood.

So far this year, there have been 118  cases of Zika reported in Florida.

Health officials said the state has not had any cases of the virus being spread through mosquitoes in 2017.

HNF Stories
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
Related Content