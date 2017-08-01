Sexually-Transmitted Zika Case Confirmed In Pinellas

The state's first sexually-transmitted case of Zika virus in 2017 has been confirmed in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Health said the virus was transmitted by an individual who had recently returned from Cuba.

The person was ill and tested positive for Zika. The person's partner, who had not traveled, also tested positive.

Mosquito control is responding to the neighborhood.

So far this year, there have been 118 cases of Zika reported in Florida.

Health officials said the state has not had any cases of the virus being spread through mosquitoes in 2017.