Florida Matters Preview: The Zika Virus In 2017

It's June, it's hot, it's rainy -- and that means mosquitos are once again coming out in full force.

This week on Florida Matters we're talking about how the state and its residents are preparing for the potential threat of mosquito-borne illnesses like the Zika virus.

Most Floridians were caught off-guard when Zika arrived on U.S. soil last year. In this preview, Florida Matters host Robin Sussingham talks about how response efforts have changed since then with Rob Krueger, Entomology and Education Support Specialist with Pinellas County Mosquito Control, and Dan Chang, staff writer at the Miami Herald.

