Florida Hospital, Walgreens Team Up On Walk-In Clinics

Walgreens is teaming up with Florida Hospital Tampa to put health clinics inside drug stores around the Tampa Bay area.

The "Florida Hospital Express Care" clinics will provide services at 15 locations. The clinics are currently operating under Walgreens, and will transition to Florida Hospital management this summer.

Mike Schultz, President & CEO Florida Hospital West Florida Division, said the clinics will help reduce the stress of people using the emergency room for minor illnesses and injuries:

“We're trying to get convenient care at a lower cost and encourage people to take advantage of these types of entities because we want to focus on the wellness of the patient,” Schultz said. “So the more convenient and the less costs, we believe, people will use those more."

“[This] announcement is another example of how we’re developing new and innovative relationships with community health systems – collaborations that offer our patients a true continuum of care and provide more convenient access to a trusted health care provider in the community,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in a news release.

Medical staff at the clinics will not be laid off. They will be integrated into the Florida Hospital system.

Florida Hospital Express Care at Walgreens will operate seven days a week, including evenings, and won't require an appointment.

Also later this year, Walgreens plans to open a pharmacy on site at Florida Hospital Tampa at 1300 Fletcher Avenue.

The new clinics will be at these Walgreens:

1. Walgreens, 11180 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill

2. Walgreens, 15602 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

3. Walgreens, 2115 East Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

4. Walgreens, 1801 Gulf to Bay, Clearwater

5. Walgreens, 900 49th Street North , St. Petersburg

6. Walgreens, 33670 US Highway 19 North

7. Walgreens, 1477 Main Street, Dunedin

8. Walgreens, 6560 Ulmerton Road, Largo

9. Walgreens, 128 East Brandon Blvd., Brandon

10. Walgreens, 17511 Bruce B. Downs , Tampa

11. Walgreens, 7420 State Road 54, New Port Richey

12. Walgreens, 7420 State Road 54, Land O Lakes

13. Walgreens, 8706 West Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

14. Walgreens , 3851 4th Street North, St. Petersburg

15. Walgreens, 710 Welch Causeway, Madeira Beach