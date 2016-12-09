© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Another Company Starts Medical Marijuana Delivery

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published December 9, 2016 at 8:49 AM EST
IMG_8071.jpg
WMFE

Knox Medical begins delivering medical marijuana Friday in Florida.

Knox is licensed by the Florida Department of Health to grow, process and distribute medical marijuana in Central Florida. The patient receiving the marijuana lives in Osceola County.

CEO Jose Hidalgo said they plan to open dispensaries across Florida.

“We have two dispensaries opening in January, Orlando and Gainesville,” Hidalgo said. “And we have Lake Worth and Jacksonville in February. And late February, early March will be Tallahassee. And we have several others we’re looking at and helping them navigate this new space.”

Officials with the Knox Nursery in Winter Garden said they get the highest grade on state applications to grow medical marijuana.  In particular, they say Knox Nursery’s lab looks like it could be pulled from a hospital or research center.

In addition to equipment to test for more than 200 pesticides, Knox has a mass spectrometer that can analyze a sample down to the atomic level. Alexander Karrol, Knox Nursery’s chemical engineer, said they can read the full periodic table, and will be looking for lead, arsenic and mercury.

“Pretty much any other metal you can think of,” Karrol said. “We want to ensure that if we’re using a specific soil, that the water source we’re using is free from any cross contaminants.”

Marijuana initially will come in oil and vape form, but Knox plans to eventually offer medical marijuana suppositories, patches and capsules.

Tags

HNF Storiesmedical marijuanaKnox Nursery
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
Related Content