Deadline Looming For Medicare Annual Election Period

There's less than a week left in the Annual Election Period for Floridians enrolled in Medicare to change their plans.

Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 is when Medicare enrollees can change their Medicare plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their health and financial needs.

Peter Clarkson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement in North and Central Florida said “The deadline's coming up on December 7, which is important to most people because it's the one time when most folks on Medicare have an opportunity to make a change in their insurance coverage for the coming year."

"From an eligibility and enrollment standpoint I can tell you that on a statewide basis there are over three million folks that are eligible,” Clarkson said.

New coverage begins on Jan. 1 for people who change their plans.

Other Medicare plan deadlines vary depending on age and circumstance.

For more information, visit Medicare.gov.