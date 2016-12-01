Deadline Looming For Medicare Annual Election Period
There's less than a week left in the Annual Election Period for Floridians enrolled in Medicare to change their plans.
Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 is when Medicare enrollees can change their Medicare plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their health and financial needs.
Peter Clarkson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement in North and Central Florida said “The deadline's coming up on December 7, which is important to most people because it's the one time when most folks on Medicare have an opportunity to make a change in their insurance coverage for the coming year."
"From an eligibility and enrollment standpoint I can tell you that on a statewide basis there are over three million folks that are eligible,” Clarkson said.
Clarkson said that in Florida, there are more than 3 million people eligible for coverage.
New coverage begins on Jan. 1 for people who change their plans.
Other Medicare plan deadlines vary depending on age and circumstance.
For more information, visit Medicare.gov.
When’s the Medicare Open Enrollment Period? Every year, Medicare’s open enrollment period is October 15 - December 7. What’s the Medicare Open Enrollment Period? Medicare health and drug plans can make changes each year—things like cost, coverage, and what providers and pharmacies are in their networks. October 15 to December 7 is when all people with Medicare can change their Medicare health plans and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better meet their needs. How do people know if they need to change plans? People in a Medicare health or prescription drug plan should always review the materials their plans send them, like the “Evidence of Coverage EOC) and “Annual Notice of Change” (ANOC). If their plans are changing, they should make sure their plans will still meet their needs for the following year. If they’re satisfied that their current plans will meet their needs for next year and it’s still being offered, they don’t need to do anything. When can people get information about next year’s Medicare plans? Information for next year’s plans will be available beginning in October. Where can people find Medicare plan information or compare plans? 1-800-MEDICARE or Medicare.gov. Where can CMS partners find information to help people with Medicare with open enrollment? We have outreach and media materials for English-speaking and other audiences that can help you to help others with Medicare open enrollment.