Orlando Approves Grant For New Homeless Health Clinic

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published October 25, 2016 at 8:22 AM EDT
OrlandoNightSkyline.jpg
Bill Dickinson
The city of Orlando has approved a grant to build a new health clinic for the homeless in West Orlando.

The Health Care Center for the Homeless received a grant Monday from the city of Orlando to build another clinic.

The $575,000 grant will allow Health Care Center for the Homeless to buy a building in West Orlando for a new clinic. The non-profit saw nearly 16,000 patients last year at its six locations.

The new clinic would offer primary, dental and behavioral health services to the homeless, as well as a pharmacy. It would also be available for low-income patients.

The non-profit expects to buy the property by next September 2016 and open the new clinic by 2020.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF StoriesHealth Care Center for the Homelesshomelessness
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
