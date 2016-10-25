Orlando Approves Grant For New Homeless Health Clinic

The Health Care Center for the Homeless received a grant Monday from the city of Orlando to build another clinic.

The $575,000 grant will allow Health Care Center for the Homeless to buy a building in West Orlando for a new clinic. The non-profit saw nearly 16,000 patients last year at its six locations.

The new clinic would offer primary, dental and behavioral health services to the homeless, as well as a pharmacy. It would also be available for low-income patients.

The non-profit expects to buy the property by next September 2016 and open the new clinic by 2020.

Abe Aboraya is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.