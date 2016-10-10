Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Campaigns For Hillary Clinton

The president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President was at the University of South Florida in Tampa Monday to encourage students to vote Hillary Clinton for president.

The women's rights group “National Organization for Women Campus Action Network at USF” invited Cecile Richards to talk about supporting pro-choice candidates.

She was officially campaigning for the Hillary for Florida campaign to encourage students to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and to highlight why Donald Trump is unfit to be president.

Ricahrds spoke about the importance of upholding Roe V. Wade, the court decision that legalized abortion, which Clinton gave support for at Sunday night’s debate.

"It's gonna help her get votes,” Richards said. “This country believes abortion should be safe and legal for women, and that is consistent."

She said Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's plan is to de-fund Planned Parenthood.

"That means taking away women's access to basically cancer screenings, family planning services, well woman visits -- for thousands of women in the state of Florida,” Richards said.

Richards also talked about her support for raising the minimum wage and making college more affordable.

Richards was joined by U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa). Earlier in the day, Richards was at the University of Central Florida.

Daylina Miller is a reporter with WUSF in Tampa. WUSF is part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.