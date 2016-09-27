More Mosquito Woes: Miami-Dade Confirms Case Of Locally-Acquired Dengue

South Florida has one more reason to hate mosquitoes: Miami-Dade County Health officials announced a case of locally-acquired Dengue fever Tuesday night.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Health (DOH) in Miami Dade County announced it had confirmed a case of dengue fever that had been caught in the County.The individual reportedly received treatment and is “expected to make a full recovery,” althought the DOH indicated that it is "investigating close contacts around the individual to determine if additional people are infected."

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms and in severe cases lead to hospitalization or even death.

Like the Zika virus, the Dengue virus is spread mainly through the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Symptoms generally appear 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Health officials urged county residents to continue with mosquito control measures like draining standing water and wearing repellent.

