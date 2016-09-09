Miami-Dade County Completed First Round Of Zika Spraying In Miami Beach

The first round of aerial insecticide spraying in South Beach was completed at 5:32 a.m. Friday.

It is the first of four spraying cycles officials hope will quickly bring down the number of mosquitoes carrying Zika virus in Miami Beach. The next spraying will take place at 6 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

Just after 5 a.m., a plane flew over the ocean just offshore and released the spray. According to county officials, on-board meteorological equipment was used to measure weather conditions and calculate a flight path that would allow the aircraft to spray the insecticide and let the wind waft over the island.

The target area was between Eighth Street and 28th Street.

No, we couldn't get the plane taking off (it left the airport earlier than scheduled) but we did catch the Miami-Dade County trucks that transported the insecticide Naled used in the first round of aerial spraying in Miami Beach. The second round will occur in Sunday, weather permitting. Read/hear more at WLRN.org A video posted by WLRN Public Media (@wlrn) on Sep 9, 2016 at 6:22am PDT

