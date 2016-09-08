Healthy Start To Hold Zika Event For Pregnant Women In Tampa

The Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County will hold a Zika forum Friday in Tampa to address concerns about pregnancy.

Zika infection is linked to microcephaly, a birth defect that causes infants to be born with small heads.

Jane Murphy, the executive director of the Healthy Start Coalition of Hillsborough County, said the forum will educate both the public and health care workers.

“We really want to make sure also the frontline workers that are out in women's homes and seeing them in our resource centers have the most up-to-date information and can tell folks what they need to do to reduce their risk,” Murphy said.

A presentation on the Zika Virus will be given by Ashlee Freemon, an epidemiologist with the Florida Department of Health, and Dr. Robert Yelverton with Women’s Care Florida to help educate staff working with pregnant women throughout Hillsborough County.

Attendees can ask questions afterward.

Speakers will share the most current information on the Zika virus. The event will be held at noon at the Stetson University Tampa Law Center at 1700 North Tampa St. in Tampa.

“We are dedicated to giving current and accurate information to all women during and even before pregnancy to prevent the transmission of the Zika virus. We have educational resources for our providers, who serve more than 12,000 pregnant women annually with a multitude of services to help them have healthy babies,” Murphy said.

For more information on the event, call (813) 849-7985. RSVPs are required.

Daylina Miller is a reporter with WUSF in Tampa. WUSF is part of Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.