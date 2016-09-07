Final Pulse Victim Goes Home From Orlando Hospital

The final shooting victim in the Pulse Night Club shooting has been released from the hospital after 86 days.

The final patient was in critical condition from the night of the shooting until August 18 – more than two months. But then the patient saw improvement.

Now hospital officials say the patient has been discharged, but declined to go into any more detail than that, at the request of the family.

In total, Orlando Health got 44 Pulse shooting victims, including nine who died the day of the incident. The hospital performed 76 surgeries on victims.

