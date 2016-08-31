Officials Investigating 3 New Local Zika Cases In Miami-Dade

The Florida Department of Health reported three new, non-travel related cases of Zika in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

One of the cases is reportedly associated with the Miami Beach investigation, but the other two are being investigated to determine where the exposure happened.

There have now been 46 non-travel-related cases of Zika reported in Florida.

The health department still believes there is ongoing transmission in only the small areas of Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood and Miami Beach.

The health department is still going door-to-door in Pinellas, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties where the cases were reported. Mosquito control officials are also working in the areas to kill the insects.

The health department also reported 16 new travel-related cases of Zika on Tuesday, five in Miami-Dade, three in Palm Beach, two in Broward, two in Orange, one in Polk and three involving pregnant women.

There are now 558 travel-related cases of Zika being investigated in Florida.