8 Charged In $157 Million Compounding Pharmacy Fraud Case

Health News Florida | By Julio Ochoa
Published August 14, 2016 at 4:57 PM EDT
Eight people face charges after authorities say they received $157 million in fraudulent insurance claims as part of a scheme involving prescription compounding pharmacies in Pasco County and the Miami area.

Between Oct. 2012 and Dec. 2015 the suspects are accused of submitting $633 million in fraudulent reimbursement claims for prescription compounded medication to Medicare, Tricare and private insurance companies, authorities said.

The prescriptions were generated through bribes, kickbacks and illegitimate provider/patient relationships, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud are Nicholas A. Borgesano Jr., 43, of New Port Richey; Bradley Sirkin, 54, of Boca Raton; Scott D. Piccininni, 47, of Fort Lauderdale; Edwin Patrick Young, 48, of New Port Richey; Wayne M. Kreisberg, 39, of Parkland; Matthew N. Sterner, 47, of New Port Richey; Peter D. Williams, 55, of New Port Richey; and Joseph Degregorio, 71, of New Port Richey.  Borgesano, Sirkin, Piccininni, Kreisberg and Sterner also face money laundering charges.

The pharmacies involved were A to Z Pharmacy, Medplus/New Life Pharmacy, Metropolitan Pharmacy, Havana Pharmacy, Jaimy Pharmacy and Prestige Pharmacy, according to the indictment.  

