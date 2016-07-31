© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Florida Slow To Partner With Feds On Zika Response, Report Says

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published July 31, 2016 at 10:02 AM EDT
mosquito.jpg

Florida officials have been slow to partner with federal officials on the investigation of locally-transmitted Zika cases, according to Reuters.

The state has yet to invite the federal government’s disease hunters to help with the investigation, health officials told Reuters.

The CDC has an emergency response team of experts in epidemiology, risk communication, vector control and logistics waiting at the ready for an invitation from Florida officials, the news organization reported.

Some infectious disease experts say the delayed response could lead to a higher number of infections, according to Reuters. 

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
