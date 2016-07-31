Florida Slow To Partner With Feds On Zika Response, Report Says

Florida officials have been slow to partner with federal officials on the investigation of locally-transmitted Zika cases, according to Reuters.

The state has yet to invite the federal government’s disease hunters to help with the investigation, health officials told Reuters.

The CDC has an emergency response team of experts in epidemiology, risk communication, vector control and logistics waiting at the ready for an invitation from Florida officials, the news organization reported.

Some infectious disease experts say the delayed response could lead to a higher number of infections, according to Reuters.