Babies Born Addicted To Drugs In Florida Nearly Doubles Since 2010

The number of newborns who are physically dependent on drugs in Florida has nearly doubled since 2010, according to The News-Press.

Despite Florida’s efforts to stop the problem along with public awareness campaigns, more babies are being born addicted to drugs, especially opioids, such as methadone, heroin and oxycodone, the newspaper reported.

The infants need weeks or months of hospital care, the cost of which is often paid for by tax payers through Medicaid, according to The News-Press.