State Shuts Down Valusia Assisted Living Facility For Turning ‘Blind Eye’ To Victims

The state of Florida has issued an emergency order to shut down Grace Manor Assisted Living and Memory Care in Port Orange.

The Volusia County assisted living facility is not allowed to admit new residents, and has until July 26 to transfer residents out to different facilities and close.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration wrote in an emergency order, available here, that the facility and its administrator turned a “blind eye to the health and well being of those residents known to have been victimized.”

One resident in particular, diagnosed with a sex addiction, was found three separate times naked in bed with other residents, and is accused of inappropriately touching them. Grace Manor officials are accused of not properly investigating the incidents and not telling authorities and families.

Rather, staff was advised to lock the doors of other residents at night and give the man 24-hour supervision. The state said they didn’t supervise the man.

“The agency will ensure that residents and their family members and responsible parties are notified of the facility’s status, and is also coordinating with our partner agencies, including the Department of Children and Families and the Long-Term Car Ombudsman program, to ensure residents are safely relocated from the facility,” wrote AHCA Communications Director Mallory McManus.

Grace Manor did not immediately respond to requests for comment. They have 30 days to appeal the emergency order.

