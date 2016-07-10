© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Doctors Accused Of Sexual Abuse Keep Practicing

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published July 10, 2016 at 9:06 AM EDT
Stethoscope and gavel against a white backdrop.
Wikimedia Commons

Doctors accused of sexual abuse are allowed to continue practicing medicine in Florida, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Some are even allowed to keep their licenses after they admit to sexual misconduct on a patient, according to an investigation by the newspaper.

Florida’s complaint system can sometimes protect these doctors, giving them the opportunity to mitigate discipline, according to the newspaper.

And the public may not be aware that doctors are accused of sexual abuse until probable cause is found because the state Board of Medicine’s website will list their licenses as “clear and active,” the newspaper reports. 

Tags

HNF Storiessexual abusedoctors
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff