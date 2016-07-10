Doctors Accused Of Sexual Abuse Keep Practicing

Doctors accused of sexual abuse are allowed to continue practicing medicine in Florida, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Some are even allowed to keep their licenses after they admit to sexual misconduct on a patient, according to an investigation by the newspaper.

Florida’s complaint system can sometimes protect these doctors, giving them the opportunity to mitigate discipline, according to the newspaper.

And the public may not be aware that doctors are accused of sexual abuse until probable cause is found because the state Board of Medicine’s website will list their licenses as “clear and active,” the newspaper reports.