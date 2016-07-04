Medicaid Lawsuit cost state nearly $20 million

A decade-long lawsuit over Florida’s Medicaid program has cost taxpayers millions, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

A settlement, finalized last week in Miami, will require the state to correct problems identified in the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Florida must pay $12 million in legal fees to attorney’s representing parents and providers, according to the Herald-Tribune.

The state also spent $7.8 million on its defense, the newspaper reported.