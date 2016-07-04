© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Medicaid Lawsuit cost state nearly $20 million

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published July 4, 2016 at 12:03 PM EDT
Medicaid_symbol.jpg
iStock

A decade-long lawsuit over Florida’s Medicaid program has cost taxpayers millions, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

A settlement, finalized last week in Miami, will require the state to correct problems identified in the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, Florida must pay $12 million in legal fees to attorney’s representing parents and providers, according to the Herald-Tribune.

The state also spent $7.8 million on its defense, the newspaper reported.

HNF StoriesMedicaidlawsuitchildren's health care
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
