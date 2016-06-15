© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

State, Feds Underpaid Medicaid Insurers

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 15, 2016 at 8:23 AM EDT
Medicaid_symbol.jpg
iStock

Private insurance companies that say they were underpaid by Florida’s Medicaid system over the past two years delivered a $433 million bill to the state this month, according to the Miami Herald.

The unpaid payments are owed jointly by the state and the federal government.

The 11 companies have managed the state’s health insurance program for low-income and disabled people since 2014, and state officials acknowledged it underpaid the insurance companies on Monday, the Herald reports.

The state attributed the underpayments to an error in the way Medicaid beneficiaries were classified, according to the Herald.

Florida is responsible for about $173 million of the shortfall, the Herald reports.

