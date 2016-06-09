Baptist Health Resource Center Holds Zika And Pregnancy Conference

Baptist Health Resource Center held a “Zika and Pregnancy: What You Need to Know Now” conference Wednesday night in Kendall.



Nearly one hundred attendees listened attentively to specialists speak about precautions pregnant women should take to avoid contracting the virus.



Kendall resident, Alysia Mesa wants to get pregnant before the end of the year, but experts’ advice left her worried.



“It definitely made me a little nervous as far as how he mentioned that if a man travels outside the U.S. to an area where Zika is known to be that they should wait at least six months before impregnating a woman so that’s kind of a longer time I had in my mind originally,” Mesa said.



Specialists at the conference included reproductive doctors and infection control expert.



Each strongly suggested that people looking to get pregnant avoid travel in countries where there are high cases of the virus like Brazil and Puerto Rico.



Other measures included spraying clothes and open skin areas with mosquito repellant, and to use barrier protection like condoms throughout the pregnancy.

