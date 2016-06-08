A Conversation about PriceCheck

WLRN's Topical Currents looks at Health News Florida’s PriceCheck project . . . a community-created guide to health care costs.

Patients can go to Health News Florida's website and enter medical bill or insurance company “explanation of benefit” details. An easily accessed data-base is thus developed, which shows an assortment of procedure prices.

We’ll learn more about PriceCheck from WLRN/Miami Herald health care policy reporter Sammy Mack.

Details: http://wlrn.org/pricecheck

WLRN Facebook live event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1625155674479237/