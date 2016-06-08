© 2020 Health News Florida
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

A Conversation about PriceCheck

June 8, 2016
WLRN's Topical Currents looks at Health News Florida’s PriceCheck project . . .  a community-created guide to health care costs.

Patients can go to Health News Florida's website and enter medical bill or insurance company “explanation of benefit” details.  An easily accessed data-base is thus developed, which shows an assortment of procedure prices.

We’ll learn more about PriceCheck from WLRN/Miami Herald health care policy reporter Sammy Mack.

Details: http://wlrn.org/pricecheck

WLRN Facebook live event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1625155674479237/

