© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Florida Regulators approve 2 new hospitals, deny 2

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published June 3, 2016 at 7:58 AM EDT
hospital_trauma_center_sign.png
JusticeSolutions.org

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration approved two new hospitals Friday and denied two others.

Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital is allowed to build a 132-bed children’s hospital in Jacksonville, with an intensive care unit for babies. The state also approved a 95-bed hospital in Volusia County, a smaller hospital than Halifax Health asked for.

But the state denied a 200-bed hospital in Sarasota and denied competing requests to build a 100-bed hospital in Miami-Dade.

Check here for more

Tags

HNF Storiesnew hospitalsWolfson Children's HospitalHalifax
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya