Florida Regulators approve 2 new hospitals, deny 2

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration approved two new hospitals Friday and denied two others.

Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital is allowed to build a 132-bed children’s hospital in Jacksonville, with an intensive care unit for babies. The state also approved a 95-bed hospital in Volusia County, a smaller hospital than Halifax Health asked for.

But the state denied a 200-bed hospital in Sarasota and denied competing requests to build a 100-bed hospital in Miami-Dade.

