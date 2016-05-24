Five Medical Groups Create New Health Alliance in Tampa Area

Five medical groups are joining forces to form the Tampa Bay Health Alliance to increase access to high quality, efficient health care.

Together, the groups will serve 750,000 patients with 1,300 health care professionals throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Manatee counties.

The partnership hopes to move to a value-based model of care that achieves better health outcomes at a lower cost, according to a release.

“By connecting and coordinating our care systems into a larger, integrated network that shares resources, measures health care utilization and enhances coordination of care, (The Tampa Bay Health Alliance) is poised to greatly increase the efficiency and quality of care offered to patients,” Daniel B. Vukmer, chief executive officer for the alliance, said in a release.

The new partnership’s members are Florida Medical Clinic, Florida Orthopedic Institute, Pediatric Health Care Alliance, Women’s Care Florida, and USF Physicians Group.

Networks of providers can improve patient outcomes while lowering costs without sacrificing quality, according to the release.