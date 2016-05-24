Doctor Gets 25 Years In Pinellas Park Pill Mill Case

A South Tampa doctor who is was blamed for the deaths of three people in a Pinellas Park pill mill case was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Edward Neil Feldman, 76, faced multiple counts in a drug and financial conspiracy after authorities said he used his Pinellas Park practice to prescribe pain medication to patients who didn’t need it, according to the Times.

Feldman was held accountable in the 2010 and 2011 deaths of Joey Mayes, 24; Ricky Gonzalez, 42; and Shannon Wren, 42.

His wife, Kim Feldman, 66, was her husband’s office manager and is scheduled to be sentenced today, the Times reports.