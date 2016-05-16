© 2020 Health News Florida
Physicians Network In Tampa Bay Area Earns More For Healthy Patients

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 16, 2016 at 7:50 AM EDT
hospital workers in hospital

A group of physicians in the Tampa Bay is working with insurance companies to keep patients healthy and out of hospitals, reports the Tampa Bay Times.

The physicians formed a network, which has an arrangement with Florida Blue and Cigna that pays them more if their patients’ health care costs are lower, according to the Times.

Though it’s the first of its kind in the Tampa Bay area, such arrangements are becoming more popular around the state and country, the Times reports. 

