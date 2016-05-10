© 2020 Health News Florida
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

PriceCheck: DOH Challenges Providers To Improve Billing

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 10, 2016 at 12:47 PM EDT
To make medical bills easier to read, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday a challenge for health care organizations.

Patients looking for more transparency in health care costs won’t usually find it on the bill from their medical provider.

One visit to a hospital can result in multiple bills from various providers -- including the facility, doctor, lab and specialists -- each with their own presentation, coding and medical jargon.

Patients can be left wondering whether they’ve been double or triple charged for the same procedure, how much their insurance has paid and what they actually owe.

The “A Bill You Can Understand” challenge will reward health care providers who design bills that are easy to understand and transform the medical billing system.

“This Challenge is part of HHS’ larger effort to put patients at the center of their own health care,” Department of Health Secretary Sylvia Burwell said in a news release. “… We are creating progress toward a medical bill that people can actually understand and a billing process that makes sense.”

The challenge, sponsored by the AARP, will accept submissions through Aug. 10. Two winners will receive $5,000 each.

Several health care organizations have committed to test or implement the winning submissions.

Health News Florida is also working to improve health care transparency. Last month, WLRN, WUSF and Health News Florida launched PriceCheck, a reporting project aimed at bringing clarity to the cost of health care in Florida.

You can help us untangle health care prices by checking out the PriceCheck tool, which will let you upload your prices and see what other people paid.

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
