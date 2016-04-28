PBS Comes To Central Florida For Discussion On Nation’s Rising Gun Violence

PBS is bringing a nationally syndicated town hall on rising gun violence to central Florida tonight. Northland Church in Longwood will be the scene for the “Armed in America” series.

Pastors and members of Northland Church have been vocal about rising gun violence in central Florida, particularly in the wake of the death of Trayvon Martin, the black Sanford teen shot by George Zimmerman in 2012. Pastor Joel Hunter says that is why PBS reached out to the church for its series. The town hall will be based on two films: The Armor of Light,” about a Jacksonville teen shot and killed in 2012, and Peace Officer, centered on the growing militarization of the police.

Church officials expect the conversation to delve deep, past debates on second amendment rights, and into how to reduce deaths caused by gun violence. They are especially concerned about rising teen-related gun violence in metro Orlando.

Pastors, law enforcement agents, city officials, and residents will take part in the discussion. The event will be hosted by NPR’s Michel Martin.

The event is at 6:30 p.m.

—

Renata Sago is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.