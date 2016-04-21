© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
Pricecheck_button1.jpg
PriceCheck
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

PriceCheck Florida Launches; Featured On Radio Show Friday

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published April 21, 2016 at 2:12 PM EDT
pc_screenshot.jpg

Coming up at noon on Friday, April 22, the Florida Roundup on WLRN in Miami will feature a conversation about PriceCheck with founder Jeanne Pinder and Health News Florida reporter Sammy Mack.

You can livestream the show from anywhere at WLRN.org or on 91.3 FM in South Florida.

Health News Florida, WUSF and WLRN have launched the PriceCheck Florida project to bring clarity to the cost of health care in Florida. It’s a database of prices of common health care procedures and supplies. You can search it and you can contribute information about the price you paid.

Have questions about how it works, or have a health care cost story to tell? You can join the conversation:

•             By calling (800) 743-WLRN or (800) 743-9576

•             Sending an email to thefloridaroundup@wlrnnews.org

•             Tweeting @WLRN with the hashtag #pricecheck

•             Watching a livestream of the discussion on the Health News Florida Facebook page and adding a comment

Share your information here, or see some stories from our project here.

Tags

HNF StoriesPricecheck
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content