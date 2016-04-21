PriceCheck Florida Launches; Featured On Radio Show Friday

Coming up at noon on Friday, April 22, the Florida Roundup on WLRN in Miami will feature a conversation about PriceCheck with founder Jeanne Pinder and Health News Florida reporter Sammy Mack.

You can livestream the show from anywhere at WLRN.org or on 91.3 FM in South Florida.

Health News Florida, WUSF and WLRN have launched the PriceCheck Florida project to bring clarity to the cost of health care in Florida. It’s a database of prices of common health care procedures and supplies. You can search it and you can contribute information about the price you paid.

Have questions about how it works, or have a health care cost story to tell? You can join the conversation:

• By calling (800) 743-WLRN or (800) 743-9576

• Sending an email to thefloridaroundup@wlrnnews.org

• Tweeting @WLRN with the hashtag #pricecheck

• Watching a livestream of the discussion on the Health News Florida Facebook page and adding a comment

Share your information here, or see some stories from our project here.