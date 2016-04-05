© 2020 Health News Florida
The Catchiest Song You’ll Hear Today About Zika Virus

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published April 5, 2016 at 8:56 AM EDT
zika-song.jpg
COURTESY BRAZILIAN MINISTRY OF HEALTH
Brazil's Ministry of Health has come up with quite the catchy Zika virus tune.

This is apparently the first of six songs scheduled aimed at educating children, and is written in first-person by the mosquito. The animation is fascinating, too, with the mosquito injecting skulls when he bites.

Check here to watch the video, and check here for the latest on Zika in Central Florida.
——

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
