The Catchiest Song You’ll Hear Today About Zika Virus

Brazil’s Ministry of Health has come up with quite the catchy Zika virus tune.

This is apparently the first of six songs scheduled aimed at educating children, and is written in first-person by the mosquito. The animation is fascinating, too, with the mosquito injecting skulls when he bites.

Check here to watch the video, and check here for the latest on Zika in Central Florida.

——

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.