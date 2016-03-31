© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Seven Disciplined For Mishandling Case Of Bradenton Girl Found In Freezer

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 31, 2016 at 9:01 AM EDT
manatee_county.jpg

Seven employees at a Florida agency that investigates child abuse have been disciplined for mishandling allegations of abuse involving a woman whose daughter’s body was found inside a freezer.
The Bradenton Herald reports the most severe punishment handed down to Manatee County Sheriff’s Child Protective Division employees was two days without pay.

Authorities say the body of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas was found Oct. 18 in a freezer that her mother had delivered to a relative’s house. After hearing reports that the child was missing, the freezer was opened and the body found.

Her mother, Keishanna Thomas, faces first-degree murder and other charges.

A state reported noted that child protective services investigators and partnering agencies for years failed to accurately assess the pattern of violence at the Thomas home.

