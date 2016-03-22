© 2020 Health News Florida
The 4 Places In Central Florida With Lead In The Water

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published March 22, 2016 at 8:23 AM EDT
water-tap.jpg
Four Central Florida water systems have tested positive for lead since 2012, according to a USA Today investigation.

It’s not just Flint that’s got lead issues: It’s in all 50 states, and it’s in schools and day cares.

USA Today has published a series of stories looking at lead in the water across the country. They combed through federal data and cleaned it up to be more accurate. Check here for the full series.

Florida ranked ninth in the country for the number of water systems with excessive lead levels. Lead levels were at actionable levels 80 times from from 2012 to 2015. In Florida, tests ranged from 15.5 parts per billion to 340 parts per billion at the highest level.

And Central Florida wasn’t immune: See below for the four areas where lead has been found in high concentrations.

  • ORANGEWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK, Volusia County, 16ppb-56.8ppb, two violations
  • HYATT FARMS, Osceola County,  17.4ppb, one violation
  • MULLET LAKE WATER ASSOCIATION, Seminole County, 47ppb, one violation
  • MEADOWLEA ESTATES, Volusia County, 21.5ppb, one violation

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
