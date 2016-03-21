State Workers Sue Over Bat Feces, Mold In Buildings

Three Florida state workers are suing the over claims they were made sick by mold, bat feces and poor air quality in a building leased to several state agencies.

The Tallahassee Democrats reports the lawsuit was filed Friday against the companies that own and manage the building.

It comes a week after inspectors discovered 10 pounds of bat feces above the desk of Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Ken Lawson.

The building is owned by Ajax Investment Partners and managed by TALCOR Commercial Real Estate Services. Representatives from each told the newspaper they were unaware of the suit.

The state is moving 1,500 workers from several state agencies to new buildings.

In the budget Gov. Rick Scott signed Thursday, lease payments to the affected offices stop on July 1.