Report: St. Johns County Is Florida's Healthiest County

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published March 17, 2016 at 8:34 AM EDT
A new report says St. Johns County near Jacksonville is the healthiest county in Florida, while Gadsden County in the Panhandle is ranked at the bottom.
The report released Wednesday by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin compares health differences among counties.

It's the fifth consecutive year St. Johns' has earned the top ranking. 

The variables used for the rankings include access to health care, health behaviors, such as diet and exercise, and social factors like a county's unemployment rate.

The Florida counties with the worst health prospects were primarily in the Panhandle.

Those with the best health prospects were located primarily in northeast Florida, the southwest Gulf Coast and the Treasure Coast.

