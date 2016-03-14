Care Affordable, Floridians Say, But Becoming Less So

Across the country and in Florida, most say their health care is a good value, according to a national poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"But then again, when you look more in depth, what you see is a third of Floridians said that their health care became less affordable over the last two years,” said Harvard professor and study co-director Robert Blendon.

Among insured Floridians, 44 percent said their premiums increased, and 32 percent said their co-pays and deductibles increased. While Floridians said the cost of coverage went up, less than 1 in 5 said they saw their benefits increase.

Health care costs have created financial problems for about three in 10 in Florida.

Across the country, it's slightly lower, with about 25 percent saying health care costs have caused financial problems for themselves and their families.

