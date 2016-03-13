Lawmakers OK Deeper Look At Telehealth

The House on Friday gave final approval to a bill that calls for research and recommendations about the use of "telehealth" in Florida.

Lawmakers have been unable to reach agreement on legislation that would take broader steps to expand telehealth, which involves doctors and other providers using technology to offer care remotely to patients. As an example, supporters say doctors can use technology to care for patients in rural areas that have limited numbers of physicians and specialists.

House members voted 118-0 to approve the bill (HB 7087), which also was unanimously approved Thursday by the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Rick Scott.

In part, the bill calls for creating an advisory council that would make recommendations about increasing the use of telehealth. The council would submit a report to the governor and legislative leaders.