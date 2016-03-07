Thousands Of State Workers Likely To Keep Low Cost Premiums

Thousands of state workers -- including Gov. Rick Scott -- are expected once again to keep paying low rates for health insurance.

Budget negotiators on Sunday agreed on a benefits package for state employees that would keep premiums for nearly 30,000 high-ranking workers at $8.34 a month for individual coverage or $30 a month for family coverage. Rank-and-file state workers pay $50 a month for individual coverage or $180 a month for family coverage. House and Senate members also pay this rate.

Scott has proposed requiring all state workers to pay the same amount, but his suggestion has been rejected again for the sixth straight year.

The Florida House is considering a bill to overhaul the state's $2 billion health insurance program but that bill has not been considered so far by the Senate.