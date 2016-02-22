Armstrong Set To Go Before Another Senate Panel

After narrowly winning the support of the Senate Health Policy Committee, state Surgeon General John Armstrong will face another confirmation test Tuesday.

Armstrong, the secretary of the Florida Department of Health, is scheduled for a confirmation hearing in the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee.

The Health Policy Committee this week voted 5-4 to support Armstrong's confirmation, amid questions about issues such as fewer patients being served at county health departments.

The Ethics and Elections Committee on Tuesday also is expected to consider a series of other appointments by Gov. Rick Scott. They include the appointments of Cissy Proctor as secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Thomas Delacenserie as secretary of the Department of the Lottery.

The full Senate has already confirmed most agency heads, voting Thursday to approve 10 appointees.