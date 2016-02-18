Multi-State Nurse Licenses On The Move In Senate

Florida lawmakers continued moving forward Wednesday with a proposal that could help nurses practice across state lines.

The Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee unanimously approved a bill (SB 1316), filed by Sen. Denise Grimsley, R-Sebring, that would allow Florida to enter into a "nurse licensure compact" with more than two dozen other states.

The House version of the bill (HB 1061), sponsored by Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park, has passed through committees and is ready to go to the full House.

The proposal would allow Florida nurses to get multi-state licenses and practice in other states that are part of the compact. Nurses from the other states would also be able to practice in Florida.

Supporters of the proposal say, in part, that it could help address nursing shortages in Florida.