© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories
Pricecheck_button1.jpg
PriceCheck
Health care costs  are at the heart of a Health News Florida reporting project called PriceCheck. It lets you search and contribute to a database of common medical procedures. We want to hear from you, but submitting information on our database. You also can email our reporters at pricecheck@wusf.org (Tampa Bay) or pricecheck@wlrnnews.org (South Florida).You can also call 877-496-6999 if you wish to provide information or share comments that you do not want made public on this forum.

'Transparency' Backed in Senate Amid Questions

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published February 1, 2016 at 8:11 AM EST
doctor_examining_patients.jpg
healthcare.gov

A Senate budget panel last week approved a bill that seeks to increase transparency about health-care costs, but the measure drew pointed questions from some lawmakers.

The bill (SB 1496), sponsored by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, comes after Gov. Rick Scott has spent months accusing hospitals of engaging in "price gouging" --- an allegation that the hospital industry refutes.

The bill, approved Thursday in a 6-2 vote by the Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Subcommittee, includes requiring the state Agency for Health Care Administration to contract for an Internet platform that would allow consumers to research health services and compare prices.

"Information empowers,'' Bradley said. "That's true in all sectors of our economy, and there's no reason it can't be true in the health-care sector of our economy."

But Sen. Denise Grimsley, a Sebring Republican who voted against the bill, said the state already has a website, FloridaHealthFinder.gov that allows similar comparisons. She said that instead of trying to improve that website, lawmakers could be "reinventing the wheel" with the bill.

Grimsley, who was joined in opposition by Sen. Chris Smith, D-Fort Lauderdale, said she also is concerned the measure could put a burden on small rural hospitals. The bill is now ready to go to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

A House health-care transparency bill (HB 1175), filed by Rep. Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, has been approved by one committee.

Tags

HNF StoriesFlorida Legislatureprice gougingprice transparencySB 1496HB 1175Florida Legislature 2016hospital prices
Related Content