John Morgan Confident Medical Marijuana Will Pass This Time

Orlando attorney John Morgan says this will be his last push to bring medical marijuana up for a vote if the constitutional amendment fails at the polls in November. There are now enough signatures to get it on the ballot.

In 2014 it almost passed but failed, and since then, Morgan said attitudes have changed.

So has his strategy.

Last time, he focused on younger voters. This time, he’ll educate seniors.

Morgan said changes to the initiative include parental consent for minors and prescriptions only for specific illnesses such as ALS, epilepsy and cancer.

“And so the people we’re talking about people in large part who are fighting for their very lives,” said Morgan. "Or people like my brother, for their quality of life. This is not, let’s go have fun.”

Morgan said he has spent $7 million in the past couple of years trying to make it available.

Catherine Welch is a reporter with WMFE in Orlando. WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.