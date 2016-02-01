FL Rep: Don't Treat Abuse Deterrent Drugs Differently

Credit Judy Van Der Velden via Flickr

Lawmakers are pushing a measure encouraging the use of abuse-resistant opioids.

Florida’s pill mill crisis may be in the past, but lawmakers are still taking steps to curb painkiller abuse. Rep. Jeanette Nunez (R-Miami) wants health plans to treat abuse-resistant drugs the same as their traditional counterparts.

“It says that health plans cannot place restrictions such as prior authorizations on abuse deterrent opioids if they do not also place those restrictions on the non-abuse deterrent formulations,” Nunez says.

Nunez’s measure doesn’t require plans to cover any particular drug. A similar measure stalled out last session.

