© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

FL Rep: Don't Treat Abuse Deterrent Drugs Differently

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published February 1, 2016 at 5:30 PM EST
judy_van_der_velden_via_flickr.jpg
Credit Judy Van Der Velden via Flickr

Lawmakers are pushing a measure encouraging the use of abuse-resistant opioids. 

Florida’s pill mill crisis may be in the past, but lawmakers are still taking steps to curb painkiller abuse.  Rep. Jeanette Nunez (R-Miami) wants health plans to treat abuse-resistant drugs the same as their traditional counterparts. 

“It says that health plans cannot place restrictions such as prior authorizations on abuse deterrent opioids if they do not also place those restrictions on the non-abuse deterrent formulations,” Nunez says.

Nunez’s measure doesn’t require plans to cover any particular drug.  A similar measure stalled out last session.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags

HNF Storiesdrug abuseabuse-resistant opioidspill millsopioid abuse
Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
See stories by Nick Evans
Related Content