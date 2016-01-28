© 2020 Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Bill To Expand Access To Mental Health Courts Clears Committee

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published January 28, 2016 at 8:44 AM EST
Meredith Geddings
Florida Rep. Charles McBurney, R-Jacksonville, sponsored a bill to expand access to specialized courts.

More veterans could soon be able to access an alternative court system. Prisons are often called Florida’s largest mental health system – as many as 125,000 adults with mental illness or substance abuse disorders are booked into Florida jails each year.

And 70 percent of the kids in the juvenile justice system have at least one mental health disorder, according to an analysis. House Bill 439 would give more people access to specialized mental health and veteran courts.

Representative Charles McBurney, a Republican from Jacksonville, said House Bill 439 also expands veteran’s courts to probation.

“And it also expands the number of persons who would qualify for veterans’ courts,” McBurney said. “All these programs work together with the ultimate goal of helping the people who need to be helped and reducing recidivism.”

Jacksonville Judge Mark Mahon spoke at the committee meeting as well.

“With so many people with mental health illnesses, the present system is ineffective, expensive and frankly inhumane,” Mahon said.

The bill has one more committee stop in the Florida House, and a companion bill is moving through the Florida Senate. Central Florida already has a veteran’s court.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
