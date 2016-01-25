Miami Doctor Suspended; Video Shows Attack On Uber Driver

A doctor at a Miami hospital is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on YouTube showing her hitting and screaming profanities at an Uber driver.

The Miami Herald reports that Jackson Health System officials have removed fourth-year neurology resident Anjali Ramkissoon from clinical duties after Sunday's incident. It was posted on YouTube Tuesday.

A hospital statement says an internal investigation will determine any disciplinary action, including possible termination.

The Herald says the incident took place in the Brickell area and was posted by someone using the YouTube account Juan Cinco. It shows a woman hitting the Uber driver in the face, then demanding a ride in a profanity-laced rant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYLeR3gWCBk

Miami police spokeswoman Frederica Burden told the Herald that officers were called for a disturbance, but no report was taken.