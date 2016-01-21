© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

More Than 1.6M Floridians Enrolled In Marketplace Plans

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2016 at 8:16 AM EST
healthcaredotgov2016plandeadline.png

Federal officials say more than 1.6 million Floridians have signed up for Obamacare or had their coverage automatically renewed since last November.
Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that Floridians represent a little more than a sixth of the 8.8 million Americans nationwide who have signed up or had their coverage renewed.

The greatest number of Floridians to do so comes from South Florida, or almost 600,000 people.

Almost 300,000 Floridians getting coverage came from central Florida, and another 260,000 Floridians came from the Tampa Bay area.

Open enrollment for 2016 ends Jan. 31. 

Tags

Affordable Care ActObamacareFloridiansFloridians with insuranceU.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesUnderstanding Obamacare
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content