More Than 1.6M Floridians Enrolled In Marketplace Plans

Federal officials say more than 1.6 million Floridians have signed up for Obamacare or had their coverage automatically renewed since last November.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that Floridians represent a little more than a sixth of the 8.8 million Americans nationwide who have signed up or had their coverage renewed.

The greatest number of Floridians to do so comes from South Florida, or almost 600,000 people.

Almost 300,000 Floridians getting coverage came from central Florida, and another 260,000 Floridians came from the Tampa Bay area.

Open enrollment for 2016 ends Jan. 31.