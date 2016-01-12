© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Orlando Health Asks For Help Identifying Patient

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published January 12, 2016 at 9:12 AM EST
Orlando-Health-Exterior.jpg
WMFE
Orlando Health officials are asking for help identifying a patient.

Orlando Health is asking for help identifying a patient in the hospital for more than two weeks.

The man was hit by a car while walking near Kirkman and Colonial Drive on Dec. 27 . The hospital can’t release photos, but they did release a description of the man:

The man is believed to be in his late 20s. He’s 5-foot 6-inches tall, 144 pounds and has spiky hair and a goatee. He appears to be Hispanic or Asian, and has no tattoos or identifying features.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando Health at 321-841-7505 or 317-403-2180.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

HNF StoriesOrlando Health
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya