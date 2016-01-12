Orlando Health Asks For Help Identifying Patient

Orlando Health is asking for help identifying a patient in the hospital for more than two weeks.

The man was hit by a car while walking near Kirkman and Colonial Drive on Dec. 27 . The hospital can’t release photos, but they did release a description of the man:

The man is believed to be in his late 20s. He’s 5-foot 6-inches tall, 144 pounds and has spiky hair and a goatee. He appears to be Hispanic or Asian, and has no tattoos or identifying features.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orlando Health at 321-841-7505 or 317-403-2180.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.