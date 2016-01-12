Florida Men Accused Of Running Human Trafficking Operation

Two southwest Florida men face multiple charges after authorities uncovered a human trafficking operation that led to the rescue of four women.

Collier County Sheriff's officials announced the arrests Monday of 34-year-old Gregory Hines and 58-year-old Keith Lewis, following a six-month investigation. They're each being held on a 1.8 million bond.

In a news release investigators said the men placed ads online under "escort services." They provided victims with drugs in exchange for performing sex acts. The men kept money paid by customers and provided the women with basic needs.

They were arrested Friday. One victim was found in a hotel room, fading in and out of consciousness. Investigators didn't say where the other victims were located. The women are being offered services to assist in their recoveries.

It wasn't clear whether the men have hired attorneys.