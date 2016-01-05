Nemours Doctors To Work Out Of HCA Facility

Nemours Children’s Hospital is partnering with a nearby competitor.

Osceola Regional Medical Center will have Nemours doctors and specialists provide care on site, under a deal announced Monday. The agreement will expand in summer, when Nemours doctors will staff a new six-bed pediatric ICU unit at Osceola Regional Medical Center.

The deal is interesting in part because Osceola Regional’s parent company is for-profit HCA, while Nemours is owned by a charity.

Nemours was only 37 percent occupied in 2014, and lost $54 million on operations. Osceola Regional made $42.3 million in net income in the same year.

