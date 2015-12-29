Human Trafficking Awareness Signs Going Up In The New Year

Signs about human trafficking are going up in places like airports and strips clubs in the new year. The public awareness campaign is now required by Florida law.

Human trafficking is considered to be a form of modern-day slavery. The signs encourage victims who are being exploited for sex or labor to contact a national hotline.

The new law requires the signs to be posted in a wide range of places including highway rest stops, rail stations, and emergency rooms.

The information must be displayed in English and Spanish - and meet size requirements.

The law doesn't impose penalties, but county commissions have the option of creating fines up to $500 for adult entertainment businesses that don’t comply.

Florida is estimated to have the third highest rate of human trafficking in the United States, behind New York and California.

