Florida Agency For Healthcare Administration Records Improperly Sent To Landfill

Old Agency for Health Care Administration inspection records from Northeast Florida were improperly sent to a landfill, possibly compromising information about patients, the agency said in a notice posted on its website.

The records had been placed in containers marked for shredding, but cleaning workers emptied them into a dumpster Nov. 12, according to the notice dated Monday.

The agency said "protected health information" might have been compromised for people who received services from nursing homes, assisted-living facilities or home health agencies from 2000 to 2007 in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns and Volusia counties. The records might have contained names, birthdates, Medicaid numbers, Medicare numbers and medical conditions.

The agency said people seeking further information may call 1-888-419-3456, press 5 and ask to speak with the PHI attendant.