Will Pharmacists Prescribing The Pill Increase Access?

California and Oregon have passed laws allowing women to bypass their doctors and get birth control prescribed by a pharmacist. Many doctors say this is safe, but others argue that these measures don’t go far enough in ensuring women have access to these contraceptives and would prefer birth control pills be offered over the counter.

KHN’s Julie Rovner appeared on The Diane Rehm Show Monday to discuss the issue.

Listen to the conversation here.

Other guests:

Frank Palumbo,executive director of the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy Center on Drugs and Public Policy

Dr. Nancy Stanwood, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Yale School of Medicine; board chairwoman, Physicians for Reproductive Health

Dr. Mark DeFrancesco, president, American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists